Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

CHD stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

