Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,686. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 514.97% and a return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 51,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 98,450 shares of company stock worth $113,093 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.