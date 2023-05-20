Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 3,090,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1,302.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,132,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.