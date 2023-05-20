Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 46.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. The company has a market cap of C$157.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.6875 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

