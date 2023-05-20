Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 240,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

