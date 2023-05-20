Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $80,087. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.