Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $80,087. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

