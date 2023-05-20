Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

