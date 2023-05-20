Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

