Chainbing Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $586.47 million and approximately $457.16 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

