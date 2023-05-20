CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $76.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CF. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

