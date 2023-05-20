CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.53

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $15.50. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 9,424 shares traded.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

