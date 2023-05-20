Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 1,159,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,500. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,203,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 264,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 630,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 159,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Articles

