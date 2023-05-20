Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 23,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.