Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.93

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.93 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.47). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 25,394 shares.

Cenkos Securities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of £20.98 million, a P/E ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

