Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Celestica Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 249,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

