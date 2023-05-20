Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $166.60 million and $10.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

