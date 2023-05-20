CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

