Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.