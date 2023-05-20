Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWQXF. Handelsbanken raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

