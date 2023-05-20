Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $530.31 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $530.31 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,725,284,413 coins and its circulating supply is 11,022,766,792 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

