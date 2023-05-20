Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.44 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Casper has a market capitalization of $547.06 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,727,466,656 coins and its circulating supply is 11,024,818,286 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,725,679,467 with 11,023,138,176 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04807411 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,995,942.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

