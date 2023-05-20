Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

CARR opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.