Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $407.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 132.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 273,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 164,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 157,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

