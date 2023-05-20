Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$5.92. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$5.82, with a volume of 1,484,756 shares changing hands.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.2299465 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

