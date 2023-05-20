Capital Square LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

