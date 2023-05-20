Capital Square LLC Acquires New Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after purchasing an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPCE. KeyCorp began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 2.9 %

SPCE opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.