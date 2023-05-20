Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5487 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Read More

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

