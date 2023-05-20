Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5487 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Capgemini Price Performance
Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Capgemini
