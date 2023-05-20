Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canadian Solar

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

