Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

CAMT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 2,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 281,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

