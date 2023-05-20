Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Camden National Price Performance
Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,840. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Camden National news, Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National
About Camden National
Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden National (CAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.