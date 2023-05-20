Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,840. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden National news, Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

About Camden National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden National by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

