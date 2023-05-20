Camden National Bank Buys Shares of 6,925 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

BHB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

