Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

