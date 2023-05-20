Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.