Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 582,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

