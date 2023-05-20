Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01. 17,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 171,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 118,388 shares in the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

