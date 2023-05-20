Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 2.7%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 443.40 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.51). 2,671,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 782,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.40 ($5.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.01) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,177.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.