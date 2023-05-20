Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,796 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TELUS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in TELUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

