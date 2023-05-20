Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

