Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,450 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,310 ($28.94) to GBX 2,450 ($30.69) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.19) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,181.78.

Burberry Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Burberry Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

