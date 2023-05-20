Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $98.80

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.10.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

