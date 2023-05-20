Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $54.92

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.77 on Friday. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

