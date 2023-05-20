Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $11.06

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

GAP Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

