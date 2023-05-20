Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $141.63

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

