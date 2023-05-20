Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $118.80

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

