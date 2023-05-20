Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.27. 518,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,481. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

