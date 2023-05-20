Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 2688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Bri-Chem Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

