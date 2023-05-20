BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,195,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,772,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

BRF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

