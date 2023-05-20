BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,195,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,772,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
