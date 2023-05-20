Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Breedon Group Trading Down 4.0 %
BREE stock traded down GBX 14.25 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337.75 ($4.23). The company had a trading volume of 942,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,360. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 243.50 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.01). The company has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,825.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group
In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 1,854 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £1,260.72 ($1,579.26). Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
