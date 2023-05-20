Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,115 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $113,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,401. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.16.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

