Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Global Payments worth $59,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $101.96. 1,471,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.