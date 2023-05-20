Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $66.98 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,603 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $66,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 192,935 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

WTW traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.67. The company had a trading volume of 413,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,240. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.